Frisco Main Street closed Monday for Parklet deployment

Pedestrians walk across Main Street in downtown Frisco.

Nicole Miller / nmiller@summitdaily.com

Frisco Public Works will be closing down a section of Main Street next week to allow for the deployment of the town’s parklets.

On Monday, Main Street will be closed to all traffic from Third Avenue to Fifth Avenue while the town begins deploying parklets to local businesses. The work will begin at 6 a.m., and is expected to be completed by noon. Third Avenue and Fifth Avenue will remain open, but Fourth Avenue will be closed at the Main Street intersection to allow public works personnel to move equipment freely through the area.

The town built the parklets — small decks that businesses can fit into parking spaces — thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Information for Businesses » —Parklets may be deployed anywhere in Frisco, but businesses should first understand any constraints, especially from HOAs on private property before requesting a parklet.

—Parklets are designed to withstand snow load and harsh conditions, but businesses will be responsible for their own parklet snow removal/maintenance.

—Parklet deployment will typically be limited to the length of a businesses’ frontage. Parklets are 10’x10′ and are designed to be strung together like “Legos” to accommodate frontages of various sizes.

—In order to animate and illuminate the parklets, parklets on Main Street will include the whiskey barrel lights that were used on the Promenade.

—More than 15 days of disuse and/or lack of maintenance may result in parklet removal.

—Businesses interested in having a parklet in front of their business will need to sign an agreement with the Town and provide insurance. Businesses which already have agreements with the Town due to their Promenade participation will have a streamlined process.

—Businesses wanting to expand their liquor licenses onto the parklets will need this agreement with the Town, and the Town will assist with liquor license extension applications, as Town staff did for businesses on the Promenade. If you have liquor license questions, reach to Town Clerk Deborah Wohlmuth at DeborahW@townoffrisco.com.

—Any proposed heating elements, such as mushroom heaters, will require approval by Summit Fire & EMS which is a separate and independent district not under the management of the Town of Frisco. Questions regarding this permitting process may be directed to Fire Marshal Captain Kim McDonald at kmcdonald@summitfire.org or 970-262-5100.

The parklets are being deployed to businesses that have already voiced an interest, but more will become available later this month and in early November. Anyone interested in having a parklet in front of their business should email Don Reimer at DonR@townoffrisco.com with a date for preferred parklet deployment and measurements of the length of their business frontage.