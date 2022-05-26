Frisco Main Street parking remains free

Parking on Main Street will continue to be free, but Interstate Parking Co. will begin enforcement of Frisco’s current three-hour parking limits on Main Street, according to a recently approved contract.

Paid parking at the marina will begin June 10.

The first 30 minutes of parking will be free at the marina. The following rates are for when the first free 30 minutes expire. Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the cost will be 75 cents per half-hour billed, with payments maxing out at $10. On Friday through Sunday and holidays, the cost will be 75 cents per half-hour for the first three hours billed and $2.50 per half hour thereafter, with payments maxing out at $15.

Users will have the option of paying the per-half-hour rate for parking at the marina, or they purchase a $99 season pass. The pass will not guarantee a spot, but it will allow users to park without paying the half-hour rates.

Sales of $99 parking passes will begin June 1 and run through June 30 of this year. Passes can be purchased at ParkFrisco.com starting early next week.

Overnight parking will still be available to boaters via a permit system according to a staff memo sent by Frisco Bay Marina.

In following years, Interstate Parking Co. will manage paid parking at the marina from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Enforcement of three-hour parking on Main Street will be throughout the year, except April to Memorial Day and Labor Day to November.