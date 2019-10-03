Frisco man arrested following violent fight with roommate

FRISCO — A Frisco man was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation with his roommate Tuesday, Oct. 1, that resulted in serious bodily injury.

At about 8 p.m., officers with the Frisco Police Department were dispatched to a residence on 5th Avenue and Teller Street for a report of a man being stabbed and punched by his roommate, according to court documents.

Officers approached the house and reported hearing shouting coming from inside. One of the officers drew her gun and knocked on the door, announcing herself as a police officer. The officer said she heard a man inside the house say, “I hope that’s the cops.” She opened the door, and a man came running outside, according to the affidavit.

The officer stepped through the doorway and into the kitchen area, while the other officer stayed outside with the alleged victim. The officer inside shouted for whoever was else was inside the house to slowly walk out with their hands up. A man, later identified as 42-year-old Joshua Max Ramras, responded verbally before walking out of the bedroom with his hands up.

The officer, still with her gun drawn, gave commands for Ramras to get on the ground, and he complied. Meanwhile, the officer outside called for emergency medical treatment for the other man.

At this point, officers with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol also responded to the incident. While clearing the house, officers observed pools of blood on the floor near the bedrooms and in the bathroom, along with blood droplets leading to the kitchen. Officers also cleared a camper in the backyard of the house.

Medical personnel arrived on scene soon after to evaluate Ramras and the other man, and both were transported to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco.

While at the hospital, the two men gave police different accounts of how the altercation played out over the course of the night. The alleged victim in the case said the two had been roommates for about four months. While out at dinner that night, the men had a fight about their living situation and cleaning up messes in the house.

Ramras left the restaurant and took the car home. The other man showed police text messages he sent Ramras after he left, in which he told Ramras he planned to kick him out of the house at the end of the month and threatened to beat him up if he didn’t pay his share of the tab and for his ride home.

When the roommate returned home, the incident turned violent. The alleged victim in the case told police that Ramras was standing in his own room in a “ninja” fighting stance holding two knives when he arrived, according to the affidavit. The man continued to say that he laughed at Ramras and touched and kissed his nose before Ramras pushed him away at the chest. The man said he shoved Ramras back onto his bed and took his phone until he got his money.

The man said he walked outside to smoke a cigarette. He noted Ramras followed him out and offered him a $50 bill, but the man told him he didn’t want it and that he should go make change. Ramras went back inside the house and began talking about the other man. He followed Ramras inside the house, where he alleges Ramras punched him twice in the face.

The man said he punched Ramras twice to stop the attack and knocked him to the ground when he realized he was bleeding. He walked to the restroom to look in the mirror, realized he had been cut with a knife and called 911. Of note, the man said he didn’t believe Ramras was a “bad guy” or that he stabbed him intentionally.

Ramras provided a significantly different perspective on the incident. He told police he was scared after receiving the threatening text message from his roommate and tried to barricade his door with his skateboards.

Ramras said the other man kicked in his door and began punching him in the face. He continued to say that when he fell on the floor, the man got on top of him and continued to hit him until Ramras reached for a pocket knife on the nightstand and cut the other man in self-defense, according to the affidavit. Ramras later told police he was lying on his bed when his roommate came in and jumped on top of him, leading to the stabbing.

Ramras suffered a laceration on his left eyebrow following the altercation, along with a swollen black eye. He was released and taken into custody on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a protection order. The other man suffered “serious facial lacerations,” including a 7-inch cut from his forehead to his right cheek and a large open gash on the other cheek. He also suffered a cut down the length of his thumb.

Ramras appeared in court via live stream from the jail Thursday morning. At the hearing, Ramras’ attorney Kevin Jensen maintained that he only acted in self-defense during the altercation.

County Judge Edward Casias set a $7,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled the next hearing for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 16.