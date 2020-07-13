Frisco man sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting multiple police officers

Robert Patton

Courtesy Summit County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Patton of Frisco was sentenced Monday, July 13, to 10 years in prison for assaulting police officers during an altercation with his roommate in November 2019.

At about 11 p.m. Nov. 11, officers with the Frisco Police Department were dispatched to a residence off Little Chief Way to deal with a fight. After officers arrived, Patton, tried to leave the house despite orders from officers to stay.

When officers tried to detain Patton, 47, he punched one of the officers in the ear and another in the nose, breaking it, according to a news release from the 5th Judicial District.

According to the police report, officers from the Silverthorne, Breckenridge and Dillon police departments arrived to assist, and deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office took Patton into custody.

On May 18, Patton pleaded guilty to second degree assault on a police officer, a class 4 felony.

During sentencing Monday, the judge took into account Patton’s criminal history, which included a previous sentence for assaulting a peace officer in 2018, a robbery in 1994 and numerous other incidences of assault, according to the release.

“Mr. Patton has a long history of confrontations and conflict with others — including law enforcement,” 5th Judicial Deputy District Attorney Kylie Whitaker said in the release. “His blatant disregard for our community and law enforcement officers has not only been dangerous but would have continued to endanger the people of Summit unless he was removed for this lengthy period of time.”