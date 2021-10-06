Frisco misses state deadline to install corrosion control systems at water sources

In August, the town of Frisco found six homes with lead levels that tested above the maximum allowable limit of 15 parts per billion. The town believes that elevated lead levels are not coming from Frisco’s water at the source. Instead, the elevated lead levels are most likely coming from the corrosion of older fixtures inside the homes containing lead.

According to a news release, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment issued a violation to the town for failure to install corrosion control treatment systems at the town’s water sources by the Aug. 29 deadline.

Frisco’s water division is currently in the process of installing the systems at all four water sources. The release states that due to supply chain issues, installation of the systems is not anticipated to be completed until the end of 2021.

Frisco offers the Start at the Tap fixture rebate program to encourage homeowners to replace old fixtures. Additionally, there are free lead and copper tests available for homes and buildings built in 1987 or earlier in Frisco. Email Ryan Thompson at RyanT@townoffrisco.com or visit FriscoWater.com for more information.