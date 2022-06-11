Frisco Mountain Goat trail running series returns June 14

A parent and child navigate the trails around Frisco during a running of the Goat Kids' Trail Running Series.

Joe Kusumoto/Courtesy photo

The seventh annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series will begin Tuesday, June 14. It will continue on Tuesdays throughout the summer with races on June 28, July 12 and July 26.

Distances and courses will differ by age group. The Mini Goats, suggested for kids 4 years and under, will run between half-mile and one-mile courses. The Junior Goats, suggested for kids 5-8 years old, will run between a 1.5- and 2-mile courses. Senior Goats, suggested for kids 9-13 years old, will run 5k courses. Kids may run a longer or shorter distance than those listed for their age category and are encouraged to choose the distance that suits them.

All races will start at 5:45 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center, 621 Recreation Way, Frisco. Runs are not timed and there are no rewards, as the races are run just for fun. Parents are welcome to accompany kids on the racecourse for free, but they will need to fill out a waiver prior to the event in order to participate.

The cost to run is $15 for participants who register by 2 p.m. on the day of the race. After that, registration is $20 and will be available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. outside the Frisco Nordic Center.

The registration fee includes race entry, finisher gift and post-race snacks. Kids may also register for the whole series for $45, which includes a Mountain Goat Kids’ commemorative gift.

To preregister or for more information, participants may go to FriscoRecreation.com or call 970-668-2558.

The series also invites parents to volunteer as course marshals or course sweeps. Volunteers must contact Linsey Joyce at LinseyJ@TownofFrisco.com by the Monday prior to a Tuesday race and will receive a free race entry for one child.