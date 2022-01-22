Frisco native places 10th in Special Olympics unified skiing competition
Caroline Willis, a 33-year-old Frisco native, competed in the Special Olympics unified skiing competition on Friday, Jan. 22, at the 2022 Winter X Games in Aspen. At the X Games, every Special Olympic athlete was teamed up with a pro athlete to race against other pairs down the dual slalom course.
Willis was teamed up with Victoria Arlen, a Paralympic gold medalist and three-time silver medalist in swimming. Willis and Arlen raced down the course to place 10th overall among the competition.
Palmer Lyons and James Woods placed first, while Crested Butte’s pro freeskier Aaron Blunck was on a team with Haldan Pranger and placed second.
Willis graduated from Summit High School and then attended Eastern New Mexico University for two years, learning early childhood education skills along the way. Willis has been skiing with the Special Olympics since 2006 and has won more than 20 medals while competing.
