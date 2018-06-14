Frisco nears final draft of Marina Master Plan

The town of Frisco continues to close in on a final draft of the Frisco Bay Marina Master Plan, a project meant to provide a long-term vision for improving the marina based around widespread renovations and the addition of recreational amenities to the site.

Craig Coronato, senior associate landscape architect for Logan Simpson, presented a draft of the plan to the town council during their regular meeting Tuesday evening, outlining a number of recommendations.

"It's been a pleasuring working with the town on this," said Coronato. "They've been full team players, and the community and town staff have been fully engaged since we started this last year. It's been a very open and transparent process, and it seems like we have a tremendous amount of support from the community."

Once adopted, the site will be redeveloped in four separate phases, divided by priority and funding. Parts of the project where funding is already available are scheduled in the early stages, while those requiring additional planning, funding and partnerships will come later.

The first proposed phase of the project has already begun with architectural designs in the works for a new marina services building on the lakefront to replace the obsolete Lund House, and improve rental and retail opportunities on-site. In addition this phase calls to pave and landscape the B-1 parking lot to accommodate increased parking, and make pedestrian access and safety improvements along Summit Boulevard.

The second phase is the most robust, and perhaps daunting. The crux of the phase is the "Big Dig," an excavation of up to 75,000 cubic yards of lakebed meant to allow for improved boat navigation of the marina. The United States Army Corps of Engineers approved a permit authorizing the excavation in 2013, though the permit expires next year and requires that the excavation take place under drought conditions when the lake is drawn down, according to the master plan.

Several council members showed concern about this section of the plan, questioning the efficacy of waiting for low water years to move forward, and fearing dramatic price changes during the wait. Coronato noted that alternatives, including dredging the lakebed were options, though considerably more expensive than the "Big Dig." Still, the rest of the recommendations will be able to move forward despite a potential hold on the dig.

"The Master Plan is coordinated with the Big Dig, and there's conditions that allow it to happen," said Coronato. "But it really doesn't affect the recommendations that we made. We've organized the plan in phases so it can be implemented with or without the Big Dig happening."

The second phase of the project also includes relocating the boat ramp, extending the pier, expanding recreational areas on the beach and great lawn, and improving traffic circulation.

Phase three would add boat services and boathouse buildings to the site, as well as added launch facilities for kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. Phase four is a potential redevelopment of the mixed-use zoning properties along Summit Boulevard near the entrance to the marina, and will be influenced by the outcome of the ongoing community plan update.

The project, including contingencies, is expected to cost around $10.5 million in total, though in the long run it will add a number of revenue streams to the marina. The plan anticipates 22 new 35-foot slips, the addition of power to slips to support higher lease rates and increases in rental rates to match the Dillon Marina. The new marina services building is also expected to double food and beverage revenues. In all, the plan anticipates about $6.85 million in potential construction value supported by the additions.

A final draft of the plan will be available for adoption at the next town council meeting on June 26.