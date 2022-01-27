Frisco Nordic Center and town of Frisco to host community ski races and celebration Feb. 12

Two Nordic ski racers compete at the Gold Rush Nordic race at the Frisco Nordic Center. The 51st annual Gold Rush will take place Feb. 12 and will be followed by the Spontaneous Combustion celebration at Frisco Bay Marina.

Joe Kusomoto/Courtesy photo

The Frisco Nordic Center alongside the town of Frisco will be hosting two events Feb. 12.

The day will kick off at 10 a.m. with the 51st annual Gold Rush Nordic ski races. The Gold Rush is the longest-running Nordic event in Colorado and will have skate and classic style races.

The event will include a 20-kilometer skate ski race, 10-kilometer skate and classic ski race, 5-kilometer skate ski race and a 1-kilometer fun ski for kids. The longer races will feature a new trail at the Frisco Nordic Center.

The races are open to all ages and abilities, and every race participant will receive a pair of Frisco socks with their race registration.

After the races, participants are encouraged to stick around for a warm bowl of soup, a beer from Outer Range Brewery for those 21 and older, and a chance to win prizes.

Participants are also encouraged to come to Frisco Bay Marina later in the day for the free Spontaneous Combustion celebration, which will start with a bonfire of donated Christmas trees at 6 p.m.

At the event, there will be food and drinks available for purchase to benefit Summit County Preschool. At 8 p.m. there will be a fireworks display.

The town of Frisco is accepting Christmas trees to fuel the bonfire through 4 p.m. Feb. 12. Trees must be stripped of all decorations prior to being dropped off at the marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Colorado Highway 9 and Marina Road.

Online registration for the Gold Rush race can be found at FriscoGoldRush.com. And more information about the Spontaneous Combustion celebration can be found at TownOfFrisco.com.