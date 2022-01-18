Frisco Nordic Center announces social and competitive events for 2022 season

The mass start of the Gold Rush ski race is pictured. The 51st annual Frisco Gold Rush will take place Feb. 12. A complete schedule of winter events at Frisco Nordic Center can be found at FriscoNordic.com.

The Frisco Nordic Center announced several social and competitive events that will be held throughout the winter season.

One of the events being offered is the Up & At ‘Em series, which allows participants to race in a low-pressure, self-timed format. The race can be completed at any time during a five-day race period. The next race period is from Feb. 2-6 and will be a 7.5-kilometer course.

The Up & At’ Em also allows participants to test themselves before signing up for a more competitive event like the Gold Rush and the Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race, which are mass-start races.

The 51st annual Gold Rush will take place Feb. 12 and will consist of skate and classic skiing style races. The Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race will be held a week later Feb. 19 and will be a 14-kilometer race.

Along with these racing opportunities, the Frisco Nordic Center will offer several events that allow participants to be active while being outside.

One such event is the Eat, Ski & Be Merry progressive ski dinner Feb. 26. Attendees will eat and drink their way along a 2-kilometer loop along the Frisco Peninsula.

The Frisco Nordic Center will also host the Susan G. Komen Snowshoe for the Cure on March 5, which is a family friendly event that raises money for breast cancer awareness.

Registration as well as a full calendar of winter events can be found at FriscoNordic.com.