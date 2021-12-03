Frisco Nordic Center opens for the season Saturday
The Frisco Nordic Center will be opening for the 2021-22 season Saturday, Dec. 4.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the center will have about a half-kilometer of skiing groomed for skate and classic Nordic skiing styles. The Frisco Nordic Center will open more terrain when there is enough snow to be groomed.
Due to the lack of terrain, trail day passes are currently $13.50 for individuals older than 13, which is half off the regular price of $27.
Lessons and rentals are now available. All snowshoeing trails will remain closed for now due to the lack of snowfall.
The Frisco Nordic Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.