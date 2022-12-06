Frisco Nordic Center opens registration for ski lessons and clinics

Skiers enjoy the Frisco Nordic Center on a bluebird day in Summit County. After opening up for the season on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center opened up registration for ski lessons and clinics throughout the 2022-23 winter season.

Todd Powell/Town of Frisco

After opening to the public on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Frisco Nordic Center has opened registration for a variety of clinics, lesson programs and events for the 2022-23 season.

Some of this season’s lessons and clinics will include women’s skate ski clinics, co-ed ski clinics, private Nordic ski lessons and guides tours.

The Frisco Nordic Center will also be offering a lesson punch pass which will include four private lessons for $260. The lessons are fully customized to a skier’s skill level and desired technique, classic or skate. Lesson punch passes are valid for one year from purchase date and are non-transferable.

The Frisco Nordic Center currently has 15 kilometers of groomed trails and 7.5 kilometers of classic tracks. Additionally, Chickadee Snowshoe Trail is now open.

The Frisco Nordic Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Daily trail passes are $27 for guests from 13 to 64 years old, $22 for guests over the age of 65, and free for children 12 and under.

Those wanting more information on the Nordic Center’s programs, lesson scheduling or trail conditions are asked to visit FriscoNordic.com or to call 970-668-2570.

More information about other activities at the Frisco Adventure Park, including tubing, the beginner ski and ride hill and horse drawn sleigh rides, may be found at FriscoAdventurePark.com or by calling 970-668-2558.

The Frisco Nordic Center is located at 616 Recreation Way in Frisco.