Frisco Nordic Center passes now on sale for winter season

Passes are on sale for the winter season at Frisco Nordic Center.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

The Frisco Nordic Center is now selling season passes and offering a discount to those who purchase their passes prior to Nov. 15.

The Nordic Center, which is home to 27 kilometers of Nordic ski trails and 10 kilometers of snowshoe trails, is scheduled to open Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. In a news release, town of Frisco spokesperson Veronika Hewitt said the Nordic Center plans to operate this winter in a more traditional capacity, which allows guests to purchase passes and rent skis inside. Last year, pass sales and rentals were moved outside of the building to comply with COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Nordic Center will continue to offer various ski programs including lessons, the youth ski program “Little Vikings,” tours, clinics and races this winter.

The early-bird discount price through Nov. 14 is $260 for individuals 64 and younger and $140 for seniors 65 and older. The price for families — two adults and up to two kids 18 and younger living in the same household — is $415 through Nov. 14.

Come Nov. 15, prices bump up to $285 for individuals 64 and younger, $160 for seniors and $460 for families. Kids 12 and younger are free before and after Nov. 14.

For more information — including on joint passes for the Frisco Nordic Center, Gold Run Nordic Center and Breckenridge Nordic Center — and to purchase Frisco Nordic Center passes, visit FriscoNordic.com , call 970-668-2558 or email Frisco Nordic and Trails Manager Pete Swenson at petes@townoffrisco.com .