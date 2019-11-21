Frisco Nordic Center to open Friday with ‘learning meadow’

The Frisco Nordic Center will open for the season Friday.

Courtesy Todd Powell

FRISCO — The town of Frisco announced Thursday evening in a news release that the Frisco Nordic Center will open Friday, six days early, due to favorable early-season conditions.

Town spokeswoman Vanessa Agee clarified in the release that the opening will consist of “very limited” terrain. As such, trail passes Friday will be discounted to $10, and there will be half-priced rentals.

On Friday, the Nordic Center will be opening its “learning meadow.” Agee said more terrain will open as conditions allow.

The town also announced the Frisco Adventure Park’s tubing hill will open as planned on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28. The Adventure Park is accepting tubing reservations.

Diane McBride, the town’s director of recreation, said in the statement that tubing is already sold out for Nov. 28-29, but the town has reservations available for tubing Thanksgiving weekend.

McBride added the early opening was possible thanks to October delivering great snow and low temperatures, which were ideal for snowmaking. This week’s snowfall helped the town to feel confident it was time to open the beginner area at the Nordic Center, McBride said.

As for the park’s beginner ski and ride hill at the Frisco Adventure Park, it’s scheduled to open Jan. 9, weather permitting. Ski and ride lessons with Copper Mountain Resort instructors for never-ever skiers and snowboarders is scheduled to begin Jan. 12.

And in terms of sleigh rides, Two Below Zero will begin its sleigh-ride season from the Adventure Park on Saturday and will remain open until April 4, weather permitting.

For more information on Frisco Nordic Center and Frisco Adventure Park offerings, including details on day and season passes as well as hours and days of operation, visit frisconordic.com or friscoadventurepark.com, or call 970-668-2558.