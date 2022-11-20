Frisco Nordic Center wins Best Nordic Ski Area for Best of Summit 2022

A trail at the Frisco Nordic Center after a fresh blanket of snow in November 2022. The Frisco Nordic Center was recently named the Best Nordic Ski Area for Best of Summit 2022.

Summit County is an outdoor lover’s paradise during the winter. With so many accessible activities to choose from, it is hard to not constantly be doing something even when winter storms bring frigid conditions.

One place visitors go is the Frisco Nordic Center, which won the category of Best Nordic Center in this year’s Best of Summit Contest. It has 35 kilometers of snowy trails surrounded by several snowcapped mountains, making it an ideal location for winter recreation.

The Frisco Nordic Center is housed in a European-looking lodge at the Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area. Besides offering skate skiing and classic cross-country skiing, the Frisco Nordic Center also offers snowshoeing, sledding and ski tuning, as well as lessons and clinics.

The Frisco Nordic Center had a very strong season during the 2021-22 winter, and it prides itself on providing an experience for everyone who comes to visit. From expert-level trails to choices aimed at family, the Frisco Nordic Center has something for all ages, skill levels and abilities.

“You can come to the Nordic center, and if you are a first-time skier, we have completely flat terrain,” Frisco Nordic Center & Trails Manager Pete Swenson said. “If you are an expert skier, we have continued to expand our new trails. Also for a family that has nonskiers, we have a free sledding hill and a snowshoe loop. We have a dog trail and of course the tubing hill across the street.”

The Frisco Nordic Center sees a good amount of visitors who sign up for classes or clinics. According to Swenson, the most popular class is the skate-skiing class, but it also sees a ton of participants in first-time skiing classes.

“That’s what is neat at the Nordic center, for me, because we have so many people that come in that have never ever skied,” Swenson said. “It’s fun to get them on skis in a nice environment. We have a very popular ski school. We get a lot of compliments from people who say, ‘Great terrain, great instruction.’”

Over the next few years, the Frisco Nordic Center plans on continuing to expand its trail offerings and improving trail signage. The Frisco Nordic Center will be adding Spanish language instructed classes at least two times a week for the 2022-23 winter season.

The Frisco Nordic Center is located at 616 Recreation Way in Frisco. The center usually opens around Thanksgiving and closes in mid-to-late April. For the most up-to-date information and trail conditions, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

