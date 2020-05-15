Frisco offering $1,500 Solarize Summit rebates
The High Country Conservation Center and the Summit Climate Action Collaborative, which includes local towns, are offering residents and businesses a limited-time discount on solar panel installation through the Solarize Summit program.
Frisco is participating in the program for the second year by offering 10 $1,500 rebates to Frisco residents or businesses when they sign a contract with Active Energies Solar by June 30.
Frisco residents and businesses can start the process by signing up for a free, no-obligation site visit from Active Energies Solar at HighCountryConservation.org, which will result in a customized proposal for solar installation. Individuals who decide to move forward will qualify for Frisco’s rebate along with an additional Solarize Summit rebate ranging from $250 to $500. Participants also will qualify for an additional federal tax credit.
“The past two months have certainly made clear that humans have the ability to have a profoundly positive impact on the world around them,” Frisco council member Jessica Burley said in a news release. “Frisco wants to support residents and businesses as they transition to clean energy choices, and this is why we decided to support these 10 solar rebates here in Frisco.”
