Frisco offering free lecture series at Frisco Historic Park as well as two new events this winter season

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum on Thursday, Dec. 12, in downtown Frisco.

Liz Copan / Summit Daily News archive

Frisco is again hosting a free Winter Lecture Series at the Frisco Historic Park as well as two new winter events, according to a news release from the town.

In addition to five lectures scheduled in March and April, a special program called “Then and Now: Avalanches and C-Rad Après Ski Event” and a community history talk for “The 2023 Frisco as I Remember Project” will be held at the park at 120 E. Main St., the release states.

The free lecture series includes: “50 Years of Copper Mountain Resort” on March 4; “All the Single Ladies: Frisco Edition” on March 11; “Revealing the True Stories of the Tabors” on March 18; “A Town is Born: The Story of South Park City” on March 25; and “Impact of the 10th Mountain Division on Ski Resorts” on April 1.

The Saturday lectures each begin at 1 p.m. in the Historic Park Log Chapel, whcih is heated but can be chilly so jackets are recommended, the news release states.

The special Après ski event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. The $10 event will raise funds for the nonprofit Colorado Rapid Avalanche Development, or C-Rad.

Frisco Mayor and Director of Breckenridge Ski Patrol Hunter Mortensen will discuss avalanches, backcountry safety and mitigation techniques used by professional ski patrols, and C-RAD members will be available to answer questions and share safety tips. Appetizers will be included in the ticket price and drinks may be purchased during the event at the Day Lodge’s cafe.

Then, on April 1 from 2-4 p.m., a Community History Talk will be held at the Schoolhouse Museum at the Frisco Historic Park as part of “The 2023 Frisco as I Remember,” according to the release.

The “Frisco as I Remember” program focuses on expanding the Museum’s historical record from the 1940s to present through community talks, photograph sharing, letter writing and other activities.