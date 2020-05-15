Frisco offers sandbags, pushes flood preparedness ahead of runoff season

The Tenmile Creek in Frisco.

Todd Powell / town of Frisco

Runoff season has arrived, and Frisco is asking residents to take precautions to prepare for potential flood incidents in town.

With snowpack sitting slightly above average, county officials aren’t expecting a heavy runoff season or elevated risks of flooding. Though, they’re still urging public works departments around the county, along with residents and homeowners, to prepare for the possibility.

In Frisco, the public works department is making standard preparations for the snowmelt, including monitoring water levels in the Tenmile Creek and evaluating flood threats, removing debris that might impact water flow and making sandbags available to residents.

Frisco residents can pick up sandbags from the Frisco Public Works shop, 102 School Road, during regular business hours Mondays through Fridays. The first 100 sandbags per lot (not per address) are available free of charge. After that, bags will cost $0.25 a piece.

Residents will be asked to fill their own bags using sand piles at the North Sixth Avenue cul-de-sac north of Galena Street and at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Sunset Drive. Once residents are finished with the bags, they should be dumped back into the same piles. Bags should then be repurposed or disposed of and not returned to the public works department.

Individuals coming to pick up bags are asked to call ahead at 970-668-0836 and to practice physical distancing when filling up bags. Residents also can contact the public works department to report creek obstruction issues.

Frisco has flood insurance rate maps available for review. For help determining whether your property is in a Special Flood Hazard Area, residents can contact Assistant Community Development Director Bill Gibson at 970-668-5276 or at billg@townoffrisco.com.