Frisco officially passes short-term rental cap ordinance, setting limit at 900 licenses currently

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council passed the second and final reading of an ordinance that establishes a license cap on short-term rentals.

The cap, going into effect Monday, Oct. 17, will be set at 25% of the residential housing stock, allowing a maximum of 900 licenses currently. According to the town, 825 licensees had been issued as of Tuesday.

The cap includes an exemption for residential properties that are under construction or under contract as of Tuesday. The properties have 20 days to apply for a license from their closing date or from the date that they receive a certificate of occupation. The ordinance also includes exemptions to allow an active license to transfer under certain circumstances.

The license limit will be reassessed annually.