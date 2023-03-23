Frisco officials seek input on plans for Main Street promenade, parklets
The closure of a section of Main Street during the summer to allow more room for pedestrians and cyclists first began in 2020 as a pandemic measure.
Frisco is seeking responses after sending out a survey to businesses and residents regarding possible plans for a business promenade and parklets on Main Street this summer.
The survey, which was sent out to all residents and businesses with a physical address in Frisco, has received 630 responses to date, but only 28 of those responses are from businesses, according to a recent email newsletter from the town.
The promenade first began in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, when many businesses were limiting how many customers could be indoors. It returned the following year, but the Frisco Town Council did not bring it back in the summer of 2022.
