Frisco opens Meadow Creek Pond for public skating

Strap on your skates and bundle up because the Meadow Creek Pond in Frisco is now open for the season, offering free public skating to residents and guests.

The Frisco Public Works Department has been working to clear the ice of snow over recent days, and will continue to maintain the pond by removing snow and applying water to the surface throughout the season as time and resources permit.

The pond is open for skating from dawn until 10 p.m. daily, and will be lit at night. "No Fishing" signs are posted around the pond, as auger holes and the related water flooding the ice rink could create unsafe ice skating conditions. Public works measured ice depths of up to six inches within the ice rink area, but skaters are advised that they are skating at their own risk. The rink cannot be reserved, and guests must bring their own ice skates.