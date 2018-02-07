Frisco overlook closed Wednesday for death investigation

Authorities closed the Frisco Scenic Overlook on westbound Interstate 70 for about two-and-a-half hours Wednesday as they investigated a man's death at the popular pull-off site.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Pat Williams confirmed the deceased man was a white male in his 50s but would not release his name, pending the notification of the man's family.

Williams said police were called to the overlook shortly after 9 a.m. to check on a car that had been left there for a few days. Inside the car, they found the man's body.

The license plates on the car were associated with a missing-persons report out of Denver, according to Williams, who said Colorado State Patrol and Denver police are currently working the investigation together.

"Right now, it appears to be no suspicious circumstances," Williams said, adding that additional details will not be released at this time.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the overlook reopened at 12:40 p.m.