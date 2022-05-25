Frisco paid parking plan for Main Street, marina begins June 10

Paid parking will be enforced in Frisco starting June 10. On Tuesday, Frisco Town Council unanimously approved a three-year contract with Interstate Parking Co. for parking management at the Frisco Bay Marina and on Main Street.

Users can purchase $99 season passes for unlimited parking but no guaranteed spot, or they can pay a per-half-hour rate in designated paid parking spots.

“I think we’ve come to a reasonable decision with unlimited passes,” councilor Andy Held said at the Frisco Town Council meeting Tuesday. “We’ve been working on this for a long time, and I think we’re in a reasonable place.”

The past months of debate ended with nobody opposed to the plan in attendance.

Sales of $99 parking passes will begin June 1 and run through June 30. Passes can be purchased at ParkFrisco.com, which Frisco spokesperson Vanessa Agee said will go live early next week. Interstate Parking Co. will administer pass sales.

The company will begin enforcing paid parking on June 10 and will continue until Sep. 5. The first 30 minutes of parking will be free. During the hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Monday to Thursday, parkers will pay 75 cents per half hour up to a maximum of $10. On Friday through Sunday and holidays, the cost will be 75 cents per half hour for the first three hours and then $2.50 per half hour thereafter, maxing out at $15.

Overnight parking will still be available to boaters via a permit system, according to a staff memo sent by Frisco Bay Marina general manager Logan Snyder.

In following years, Interstate Parking Co. will manage paid parking at the marina from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, and the same on Main Street throughout the year with the exception of October and April. Revenue will be split 50-50 between the town and Interstate Parking Co.

In the marina’s staff memo, the company estimates the marina could generate $300,000 in parking fees during the summer. All revenues collected will go to the Marina Fund, an enterprise fund separate from the town.

The town will pay Interstate Parking Co. $1,149 per month from November through March for parking enforcement on Main Street. In the summer, this cost will be done for free during the marina’s regular enforcement hours.

Interstate Parking Co. will handle installation of wayfinding signs, paid parking kiosks, license plate recognition software and a “Tap ‘n’ Explore” application among other initial expenses.

“As the program is implemented, Interstate will be able to provide in depth data and analytics to help the town plan future parking rates, pass sales and better understand the current user groups that are parking at the marina,” Snyder said.

The town and Interstate Parking Co. can amend their contract in years two and three after collecting and analyzing the data.

The staff memo prepared by the marina lists a goal of 92% parking lot occupancy at peak hours. The marina and town first looked into paid parking options as a means to address overcrowding at the marina.

The council approved ordinance 22-05 , modifying its code to allow for third-party parking enforcement.

“It makes very technical changes to the model traffic code previously adopted by the town that are necessary to authorize a third-party, non-governmental official to enforce provisions of our town,” Frisco town attorney Thad Renaud said.

Councilor Andy Held voiced his support for the process and the conclusion.

“No one standing up in opposition tonight is evidence of that,” he said.

Interstate Parking Co. plans to set up a website, ParkFriscoMarina.com, where residents will be able to learn more about parking.