Frisco Pedestrian Promenade returns Friday

The Frisco Pedestrian Promenade is pictured in summer 2020. The promenade returns this summer on Friday, June 18, and will close Main Street from Second to Fifth avenues.

Photo by Todd Powell / town of Frisco

The Frisco Pedestrian Promenade will open on Main Street on the afternoon of Friday, June 18. Similar to last year, Second to Fifth avenues will be turned into a pedestrian- and bike-friendly area that expands dining and shopping onto Main Street.

In May, Frisco Town Council members said the closure might not happen if there were no capacity restrictions, but the promenade will take place because of last year’s success and positive community feedback, town officials said.

“It supports community character and also supports the will of the community at this point,” Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee said.

Frisco made an online survey in March to gather input on the promenade’s return this summer. Of the 320 respondents, more than 85% said they’d want to see the promenade back. A business-specific survey sent in April resulted in 21 of 33 respondents stating they would like to have the ability to provide additional space for their businesses.

One way businesses can expand out into the street is using parklets. The structures that transform a parking space into a deck appeared on Main Street in October 2020 due to a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. It allowed shops and restaurants to manage the reduced capacity restrictions even during the colder months.

“This winter, the use of parklets on Main Street showed us that people want to be outside shopping and dining in almost every season, and we welcome continued dialogue and feedback from the community about how the promenade is working for them this summer,” Frisco Mayor Hunter Mortensen said in a news release.

Along with the addition of the parklets, one change from last year is that Third Avenue will be closed to traffic but Fourth Avenue will remain accessible to vehicles. Both streets were open last year, but Agee said the compromise makes it safer for pedestrians and cyclists while allowing for emergency responders to cross Main Street via Fourth Avenue.

Other publicly suggested improvements include changing the bike lanes to improve safety and slowing traffic on Granite Street by using temporary speed bumps and increased police enforcement. Aesthetically, pedestrians will note the more attractive fencing, better signage and lighting on barrels, public art, planters and shade sails.

Agee said the Town Council had lengthy discussions with CDOT about promenade traffic affecting construction-related congestion on Summit Boulevard and came to the conclusion that the closure of three blocks of Main Street wouldn’t make a difference.

“It is inherently difficult to work on that portion of (Colorado) Highway 9 because it is very well loved and well used,” Agee said.

To install the promenade, Frisco Public Works will close Main Street from Second to Fifth avenues at 6 a.m. Friday. Businesses that have submitted a licensing agreement can then set up shop with their own tables, chairs, displays and other equipment.

There is currently no end date for the promenade, and town staff will monitor the street and solicit ongoing feedback in order to make any necessary changes.

Feedback and questions regarding the business use of Main Street can be directed to Director of Community Development Don Reimer via email at donr@townoffrisco.com or by calling 970-668-9130. Additionally, those interested in a parklet or having space on the promenade should reach out to Reimer.