Frisco Pedestrian Promenade set to close Sept. 13

After returning for its second season in June, the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade is scheduled to come to an end in September. The last day of the promenade will be Sept. 12 — barriers and other fixtures will be taken down Sept. 13.

Businesses can decide to keep parklets in front of their businesses, but will need to inform Assistant Community Development Director Bill Gibson by Sept. 9, if they wish to keep using the parklet. Gibson can be reached at BillG@TownOfFrisco.com or 970-668-9121. All other parklets will be removed.