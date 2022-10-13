Frisco plans to start collecting fees for electronic vehicle charging stations

The town of Frisco’s three dual-port charging stations will no longer be free in the future following an initial promotional period. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council supported a recommended fee of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour that will be implemented in the future.

According to town staff, the rate will help cover operating and utility costs as well as network subscription fees. Any remaining funds from the fees can be used toward maintenance or the use of staff member’s time.

Town Council also discussed an overstay fee to promote turnover at the charging stations.

The exact date of when the charging and overstay fees will begin — in addition to the time limits — has not been determined.

