Frisco plowing more pathways for winter pedestrian and bike use

Frisco has started plowing sections of the town’s multi-use pathways that have not traditionally been plowed, according to a news release from the town.

Over the past two weeks, the Frisco Public Works Department has plowed paved sections of pathway through the Reserve neighborhood and between Summit Middle School and Dillon Dam Road near Dillon Reservoir.

This “plowing pilot program” is intended to show how and if pedestrians and cyclists will use these pathways in the winter, according to the release, which says the town will continually assess the program for its effectiveness in increasing winter mobility.

The town is currently updating the Frisco Trails Master Plan, which was adopted in late 2019, to continue to make improvements to the town’s walkability and bikeability in both the summer and winter, the release states. It is likely the master plan update will include better signage, more pathways to connect existing pedestrian and bike routes, and better walkability in the winter, the town said.

The plan and community input have already resulted in significant improvements, according to the release, which points to the inclusion of a pedestrian and bike underpass between County Commons and the Frisco Adventure Park and the extended pathways between Frisco Main Street and Peak One Boulevard.

As a reminder, the release states that the Summit County Recreation Path between the Breckenridge Recreation Center and the Dickey Day Use parking area at the Frisco Adventure Park has been groomed three times a week by the towns of Frisco and Breckenridge since 2018.