Frisco Police Department celebrates completed remodel, expansion of offices

A ribbon cutting and open house for the renovations and expansion of the Frisco Police Department’s offices was held Tuesday, Dec. 13. Renovations of the facility completed over the past seven months will aid in the recruitment and retention of officers, according to a news release from the town.

In March, the Frisco Town Council approved an about $1.6 million contract for the remodel of the department’s offices located at Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St. The police offices were last remodeled in 2000, the release states.

The squad room has been expanded to better serve current operations and to act as backup to the Summit County Emergency Operations Center located at the County Commons, according to the release. Heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems were also updated.

A fully functional kitchen, locker rooms, interview spaces and individual computer stations were added as part of the remodel. Additionally, sleeping areas will provide officers a place to stay during inclement weather, for court appearances or when there is a tight shift turnover, the release states.