Frisco police investigating restaurant burglaries

FRISCO — The Frisco Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries that took place at restaurants across town early Monday.

Between midnight and 3 a.m., four restaurants in Frisco were burglarized, including HighSide Brewing, Silverheels Bar and Grill, Tavern West and The Uptown on Main. About $1,500 in cash was taken in total, along with several safes, according to the Frisco Police Department.

Security camera footage revealed the suspect was wearing a dark hoody and mask and appeared to use a crowbar to gain entry into the restaurants. Frisco police are looking for any witnesses who might have seen a suspicious vehicle or any out-of-the-ordinary activity in the area.

Anyone with any information should call the town at 970-668-8600.

“We are working on getting a vehicle description and are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious on Frisco Main Street this morning between midnight and 3 a.m. to give us a call,” Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said.