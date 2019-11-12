Frisco police sergeant wins victim assistance award

Sgt. Janelle Moore, center, receives the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance Norm Early Criminal Justice Award.

Courtesy town of Frisco

FRISCO — Frisco Police Department Sgt. Janelle Moore received the Norm Early Criminal Justice Award at the annual Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance conference in Keystone last month.

The victim assistance organization is a nonprofit with more than 800 members and organizations throughout the state, including personnel inside the criminal justice system, organizations that provide assistance to victims, survivors of crime and more. The group seeks to promote fairness and healing for crime victims, their families and communities through leadership, education and advocacy.

Each year, the group presents the Norm Early Criminal Justice Award to an outstanding law enforcement officer or someone who’s made a significant impact on the lives of crime victims.

Moore first came to Summit County in 2012 as a competitive snowboarder. She began her career in law enforcement as a detention deputy with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 2014, and she joined the Frisco Police Department in 2016 following her training at the Red Rocks Law Enforcement Academy. Moore was promoted to sergeant in 2018.

“A life fought for others is a life worth living,” Frisco Police Chief Tom Wickman said in a news release announcing the award. “At the end of the day, we are here to stand up for victims, and I always emphasize that respect is the most important tool that we can bring to that mission. Janelle is a very compassionate person, and hence, a very compassionate police officer. We are really fortunate to have her on our team.”

The award is named after Norman S. Early Jr., who is considered one of the early pioneers of victims’ rights in Colorado and across the nation. While working as a chief deputy district attorney in Denver, Early also served as an architect of prosecutor-based victim services, law enforcement on scene response policies and collaborations with community victim services agencies, according to the nonprofit. Early was also a founding board member for the National Organization for Victim Assistance, among other notable achievements in the field.

Moore’s work with victims, along with her role in developing training materials for other police officers and agencies, was the foundation for her receipt of the award, according to the town.

“This award was a complete surprise,” Moore said in the release. “I work in a police department where respect, no matter who you are, is stressed at every turn, and I know that my co-workers live the spirit of this award on a daily basis. Our department recognizes that we have the ability to positively impact the course of someone’s life when we approach them with dignity and empathy. I’m just doing what is right and what each and every one of us at the Frisco Police Department would do.”