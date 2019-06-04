The U.S. Post Office seen on Thursday, Dec. 27, in Frisco. Congress has passed a law to officially rename the Frisco post office after deceased Flight for Life pilot Patrick Mahany.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the ceremony and to clarify that Mahany was the only person who died in the crash.

The Frisco Post Office will be renamed after fallen Flight For Life pilot Patrick Mahany at a dedication ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Summit County Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.

Mahany died July 3, 2015, after his Flight For Life helicopter crashed into a parking lot near St. Anthony Summit Medical Center after takeoff.

Mahany was a 27-year veteran pilot for Flight For Life. He also served as a U.S. Army pilot in Vietnam from April 1970 to April 1971, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Ceremony speakers include Mahany’s wife, Karen Mahany, Flight For Life nurse Peter Werlin, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, Frisco Mayor Gary Wilkinson and U.S. Postal Service district manager Kevin Romero.