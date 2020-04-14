Frisco postpones Colorado BBQ Challenge, other summer events due to COVID-19

A Golden Toad cook marinates the meat at the company’s vending spot during the Colorado BBQ Challenge on June 15, 2018, in Frisco. This year’s barbecue festival has been postponed to September.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town of Frisco has announced its plans to reschedule and cancel events through the end of June. This is the town’s first announcement of such postponements since Summit County’s public health order canceled events through May 1.

According to the news release, the following are a tentative changes that will be continually reevaluated based on health and safety concerns:

Frisco Town Cleanup Day, originally scheduled for May 16, is now a weeklong event from May 9-17. Cleaning supplies will be available at self-serve locations and participants are encouraged to post photos of themselves cleaning using the hastag #FriscoCleanUp for a chance to win prizes.

Run the Rockies Road Half Marathon and 10K, originally scheduled for June 6, will be postponed to August or September, depending on permitting.

Rock the Dock, the Frisco Bay Marina celebration scheduled for June 6, has been canceled for 2020.

The Timberline Cruiser Regatta has been postponed until Sept. 12.

The Mountain Goats Kids’ Trail Running Series is scheduled to occur on June 16 and 30. The races might move to August if needed.

The Colorado BBQ Challenge, scheduled for June 19-20, will instead happen Sept. 25-26. The Bacon Burner 6K is scheduled for Sept. 26. The town is planning for a smaller festival that focuses on local bands and less close activities such as face painting and chef demos. Because of the change of dates, Frisco Fall Fest likely will be canceled, and the Fall Local’s Party and Brunch might be rescheduled.

Concerts in the Park, a series of nine shows that starts June 25 and goes through Aug. 20, benefitting local nonprofits, is planned to remain as scheduled with social distancing measures encouraged.

Visit TownOfFrisco.com for more information on Frisco events.