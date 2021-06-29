Frisco promenade and concerts in park return

The Frisco Promenade, popular during the summer of 2020, is back for 2021. (Photo courtesy of Town of Frisco)

Last summer, towns and businesses got creative to safely host guests, and one of the great things that emerged was the Frisco Pedestrian Promenade. The town closed three blocks of Main Street, from 2nd to 5th streets, to vehicles, and the entire stretch became an open-air market and dining area.

“Based on feedback, it was wildly successful, so we’re bringing it back,” said Vanessa Agee, Frisco communications director. “It felt like a safe way to gather, and it encouraged more outdoor time, in a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.”

It also fostered a festive and comfortable sense of community and re-established the quaint mountain town feeling for which Frisco has always been known.

This summer, the promenade is even prettier, with more ambient lighting and flowers springing from barrels from the Breckenridge Distillery. Sun shades provide much more protection than table umbrellas from that warm, high-elevation sun we love so much. Charming wood fences replace metal fencing the town used last year to mark restaurant boundaries (required for liquor licenses). And street barricades showcase inspiring artwork. In addition, there will be a mural at 3rd and Main, along with a community art project on the sidewalk near the Visitor Information Center.

Don’t miss free concerts in the park

In addition to strolling through Frisco’s unique boutiques and shops and enjoying a delicious lunch or dinner on the promenade, Frisco’s Concert in the Park series offers free live music every Thursday.

This summer, the town hosts 12 shows, as opposed to the typical nine, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Historic Park Gazebo at 120 Main St., from June 17 to Sept. 2. Local and regional musicians perform a variety of genres, from bluegrass and funk to Latin, reggae and rock.

Every week, a local nonprofit sells beer and wine during the concerts to benefit its cause. Since nonprofits haven’t been able to host their usual fundraising events in more than a year, liquor sales go a long way to help out organizations like Summit Community Care Clinic, High Country Conservation Center, Summit County Preschool and Mountain Dreamers.

The concerts are yet another way to cultivate a sense of connection; kids are usually running around, playing in the back of the historic park, while adults relax on blankets or folding chairs and enjoy a beverage. Many people order take out from a restaurant on Main Street and bring it into the park — or they extend the evening out by dining after the show.

“Coming together to hear live music and support a good cause is the ultimate sense of community,” said Nora Gibertson, special events manager.