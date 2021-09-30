Frisco purchases new snowcat for Frisco Nordic Center

The Frisco Town Council approved the purchase of a new snowplow at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Husky Nordic snowcat from Prinoth will be used to minimize down time and provide consistent grooming at the Frisco Nordic Center.

According to a town staff memo to council, many capital projects were deferred from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a March 23 work session discussed capital equipment purchases that could result in operational efficiencies, such as a snowcat.

The town put out a bid for a $235,000 snowcat, yet the total cost of the machine was $238,000. Most of the funds come from the 2021 budget for the capital improvement fund, while the remaining $3,000 comes from the Nordic and Trails general fund budget.