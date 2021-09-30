Frisco purchases new snowcat for Frisco Nordic Center
The Frisco Town Council approved the purchase of a new snowplow at its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28. The Husky Nordic snowcat from Prinoth will be used to minimize down time and provide consistent grooming at the Frisco Nordic Center.
According to a town staff memo to council, many capital projects were deferred from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a March 23 work session discussed capital equipment purchases that could result in operational efficiencies, such as a snowcat.
The town put out a bid for a $235,000 snowcat, yet the total cost of the machine was $238,000. Most of the funds come from the 2021 budget for the capital improvement fund, while the remaining $3,000 comes from the Nordic and Trails general fund budget.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.