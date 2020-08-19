Frisco pushing AT&T for better cell coverage

FRISCO — Officials are doing their best to influence the major cell carrier AT&T to address concerns of poor service in town, according to Frisco’s Marketing and Communication’s Director Vanessa Agee.

Agee said community members began raising concern’s about the carrier’s service over the past month, and the town is doing what it can to help address the issue.

“The town is not a utility when it comes to communications,” Agee said. “We just do the best we can to leverage the contacts we have to see if we can work cooperatively to find a solution with providers. … We reached out to AT&T and have been working with them to find some temporary tower locations while they work on finding a more permanent solution.”

Agee said the town has offered up some of its own facilities as potential locations. And while there isn’t currently a timeline for any new installations, Agee said AT&T seems serious about improving service in the area, and already has begun making software and hardware upgrades to some existing sites in town.

Not long ago, the town dealt with similar problems with Verizon before the carrier completed a new cell tower on Main Street last year.

Agee noted that anyone experiencing issues with their cell coverage should reach out directly to their provider.