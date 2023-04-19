Frisco reconfiguring stop signs near Granite Street from April 24-28 to create safer streets

A map shows proposed changes to striping and signage near Granite Street and Madison Avenue that the town of Frisco expects to get underway on April 24, 2023.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Frisco will be adding striping and reconfiguring stop signs near Granite Street from April 24 to 28.

The improvements — which are intended to encourage safer crossings — were recommended in conjunction with the town’s Complete Streets Plan, which was adopted by the Frisco Town Council in March 2022. The plan is intended to improve the downtown area streets to better accommodate vehicle, pedestrian and bike travel.

In November, the design group Frisco hired for the Complete Streets Plan recommended some specific “quick-build” improvement projects, including the stop sign reconfiguration and striping recommendations, according to the news release.

A map shows proposed changes to stop signs along Granite Street that the town of Frisco plans to implement beginning April 24, 2023.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

At the intersection of Granite Street and Madison Avenue, double-yellow centerlines will be installed on Granite Street from Madison Avenue to First Avenue; on Madison Avenue from Granite Street to Mount Royal Drive and on Madison Avenue from Mount Royal Drive to Granite Alley. A stop sign was installed this winter at Granite Street and Madison Avenue.

At the intersection of Granite Street and Second Avenue, stop signs and stop bars will be installed for northbound and southbound approaches, changing the intersection from a two-way to a four-way stop. A marked crosswalk will be installed across 2nd Avenue north of Granite Street. Angled parking spaces in this area will be converted to painted curb extensions to improve visibility.

At the intersection of Granite Street and 3rd Avenue, stop signs and stop bars will be installed for the eastbound and westbound approaches, changing this from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.

A map shows proposed changes to striping and signage near Granite Street and 2nd Avenue that the town of Frisco expects to get underway on April 24, 2023.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

At the intersections of Granite Street and Fourth Avenue, stop signs will be moved from the eastbound and westbound approaches to the southbound and northbound approaches.

At the intersection of Granite Street and Fifth Avenue, stop signs and stop bars will be installed for the southbound and northbound approaches, creating a four-way stop.

At the intersection of Granite Street and Seventh Avenue, stop signs will be moved from the southbound and northbound approaches to the eastbound and westbound approaches.