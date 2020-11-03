Frisco removes unauthorized American and ‘thin blue line’ flags from Main Street

Frisco removed a number of American and "thin blue line" flags that were put up without permission on Main Street on Monday.

Photo from Vanessa Agee / Town of Frisco

FRISCO — The town of Frisco removed several unauthorized American flags from Main Street on Monday morning.

Town officials woke up to several flags lining Main Street that were put up under the cover of darkness Sunday night or Monday morning, according to Vanessa Agee, Frisco’s marketing and communications director. There were both traditional American flags and “thin blue line” flags — black-and-white with a blue stripe — that are typically flown in support of law enforcement.

Agee said town staff took the flags down with the help of a community member and that the town’s public works department is holding them.

“Both flags were taken down — the American flag and the other black, blue and white flags — because they were put up by somebody on town property,” Agee said. “We don’t make decisions about what flag is being taken down. If it’s a sparkly unicorn flag or if it’s from your favorite alma mater, we will take it down if you put it on public property.”

The flags were “pretty significantly” spread across three blocks and placed in holders on light posts where the town typically hangs flags for Fourth of July and other special occasions. Agee said there are still some American flags hanging on Main Street near Madison and Seventh avenues, which the town put up.

Agee said the town also responded to a complaint of election signage being put up on Frisco property Monday.

“The bigger story in this is people need to be respectful of their community and public property,” Agee said. “And they also need to exercise their democratic rights, and today of all days they can do that by going and voting. We encourage that.”