Frisco resident Kasey Provorse to lead Energy Smart Colorado

Long-time Summit County local Kasey Provorse has been appointed to the role of executive director of Energy Smart Colorado after her predecessor took a job with Faith Energy Investors.

A resident of Frisco, Provorse brings 25 years of nonprofit leadership, fundraising and community relations expertise to the statewide organization. In her role, Provorse will focus on developing new partnerships, revenue growth and member support services.

"We are extremely pleased to have Kasey join Energy Smart Colorado," said Mona Newton, president of Energy Smart Colorado and executive director of Roaring Fork Valley-based Community Office for Resource Efficiency. "Kasey's skills and experience will carry on the support for all of our partners and sustain the organization."

With a master's degree in nonprofit management, Provorse has served in leadership roles and cultivated relationships to increase fund-raised revenue for three non-profit organizations based in Summit County, including the Summit Recycling Project, now the High Country Conservation Center; The Keystone Center and its program division at the time, Keystone Science School; and The Summit Foundation.

Founded in 2014, Energy Smart Colorado is a collaboration of 10 community partners serving 10 Colorado counties whose collective goal is to make residential energy-efficiency improvements simple and affordable while advancing community-based goals for energy efficiency or climate action. Through ESC's community partners, homeowners are provided with energy assessments, coaching on energy recommendations and connections to local contractors.

"This position with Energy Smart Colorado brings me back professionally to my passion for resource conservation, energy efficiency and sustainability," Provorse said in a statement. "It also draws upon my experience working with small nonprofit organizations to improve efficiencies and build strong community relations. As a nonprofit leader, I embrace sharing resources, limiting the duplication of efforts and creating partnerships."

Kasey will be based in Summit County.

For more about the organization, EnergySmartColorado.com.