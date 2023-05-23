Frisco residents can apply for financial assistance to help cover any costs associated with pay-as-you-throw trash service
Applicants must be town residents who make less than 80% of the area median income or receive aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or equivalent federal assistance
The town of Frisco has allocated $3,900 in funding for residents in need of financial assistance if there is a difference in cost for waste removal services under the town’s new pay-as-you-throw ordinance, according to a news release.
Town residents who have seen an increase in their service bill after downsizing their trash service container through pay-as-you-throw are encouraged to apply for low-income assistance, the release states.
To be eligible, households must be at or below 80% of the area median income or receive aid through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or equivalent federal assistance, according to the release.
The low-income assistance application is available at SustainableFrisco.com on the waste reduction page. The application requires proof of financial hardship, service bill costs and residency. Those who are approved for the grant will have the difference in cost paid for up to two years, according to the release.
The pay-as-you-throw ordinance aims to support the town’s goal of reaching 40% waste diversion by 2035 by changing how waste providers charge for residential curbside collection and how businesses manage waste, the release states.
