Frisco revamps annual Founder’s Celebration to include virtual and independent events

The Frisco Historic Park & Museum is pictured in downtown Frisco.

Todd Powell / town of Frisco

FRISCO — Despite some changes to this year’s event, Frisco officials are hoping the annual Founder’s Celebration will provide residents with a fun look into the town’s history and culture.

The town kicked off the revamped event earlier this week, offering a number of virtual, outdoor and take-home activities around the themes of art, history and nature. To help spread things out this year, the town will be offering festivities all week through Saturday.

“We as a town really believe there are still good reasons to celebrate music, our local history and recreation,” said Vanessa Agee, Frisco’s marketing and communications director. “Just like local businesses have been entrepreneurial, flexible and quick on their feet, we need to be, as well. … The Historic Park staff hatched all these different ways to engage our history and the story of Frisco in a way that honors people’s comfort level and health.”

Rose Gorrell, manager of the Frisco Historic Park & Museum, said the Founder’s Celebration dates back to 2004, when more than 2,000 people gathered at the park for ice cream and to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the town’s founding.

The event has since become an annual tradition, and Gorrell said they had to find a way to make things work in 2020.

“We were looking at the summer a couple months ago and just couldn’t bring ourselves to cancel Founder’s Day,” Gorrell said. “Its about bringing the community together and taking a look at ourselves and seeing how we reflect the people who came before us. We brainstormed and decided on virtual and independent events based around the things we really love.”

Among other offerings is a townwide scavenger hunt that will take participants to different historic sites, pieces of local art and natural locations around Frisco — what Gorrell said likely would bring even longtime locals to some new spots.

Kids can pick up take-home crafts and instructions at the Historic Park on Friday, July 10 — like a gold miner’s bag or plant-your-own wildflowers kit — created in partnerships with the Frosted Flamingo and Sunny Side Up Studio. There is also a Kid’s Cleanup Day on Wednesday, July 8, inviting youngsters to collect trash in their neighborhoods. All the necessary supplies can be picked up at the Historic Park, Frisco Adventure Park or Town Hall.

“Our town sees a lot of traffic, and we want to make sure it stays beautiful so we can welcome our guests with open arms,” Gorrell said. “For a lot of people, this provides something else they can do and lets us really tie our children into taking care of our town at an early age.”

The Legendary Ladies, a nonprofit educational women’s performance group, also will be providing community members with stories of pioneer women available on the Historic Park’s Facebook page, along with FriscoHistoricPark.com and Frisco’s YouTube channel.

Participants are encouraged to send in photos of each activity at FriscoHistoricPark.com to be entered into a prize drawing.

Community members also will get a chance to support Smart Bellies, a local group dedicated to combatting childhood hunger by providing backpacks of nutritious food to children on weekends. Those who are interested can stop by the snack drop box in front of the Schoolhouse Museum on Main Street to drop off lunchbox-sized, nonperishable snacks to help the nonprofit.

“Founder’s Day is about the kids,” Gorrell said. “Most of the events we’ve done in the past have been for kids. We want to keep that in mind as we serve the community and look to where our energy is best spent. Especially with some of the COVID-19 related stressors, feeding kids is very important.”

For more information on the Founder’s Celebration, visit FriscoHistoricPark.com or contact the museum at museum@townoffrisco.com.