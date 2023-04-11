Frisco schedules open house to hear from local businesses about Main Street promenade and parklets
The promenade first began as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020
Frisco will host an open house from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at HighSide Brewing to hear from businesses about future use of Main Street during the summer, the town said in an email newsletter.
The discussion will seek feedback on parklets and promenades. The promenade first began in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, when many businesses were limiting how many customers could be indoors. It returned the following year, but the Frisco Town Council did not bring it back in the summer of 2022.
The feedback from businesses will help inform the Town Council discussions in May.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.