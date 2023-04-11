Frisco schedules open house to hear from local businesses about Main Street promenade and parklets

Pedestrians walk along the Frisco Main Street promenade in summer 2020. Business owners had mixed reviews on whether the promenade helped or hurt their revenue.

Town of Frisco/Courtesy photo

Frisco will host an open house from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at HighSide Brewing to hear from businesses about future use of Main Street during the summer, the town said in an email newsletter.

The discussion will seek feedback on parklets and promenades. The promenade first began in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, when many businesses were limiting how many customers could be indoors. It returned the following year, but the Frisco Town Council did not bring it back in the summer of 2022.

The feedback from businesses will help inform the Town Council discussions in May.