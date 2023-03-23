Frisco seeking applications for new member to serve on Planning Commission

Frisco Town Hall is pictured March 1, 2021.

Sawyer D’Argonne/Summit Daily archive

The Frisco Planning Commission is seeking town residents interested in serving as planning commissioners, according to a news release from the town.

The upcoming departure of Planning Commissioner Robert Franken from Summit County will leave one vacancy on the commission, the release states, and the new member will continue the rest of Franken’s term through April 2024.

The Planning Commission is a seven-member board appointed by the Frisco Town Council that reviews development applications, engages in long-range planning and makes land-use recommendations to the Town Council. The Planning Commission also has broad approval authority on commercial and multi-family development projects in town.

Candidates should be prepared to attend meetings held on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m.

Candidate applications can be found in the news section on the homepage of FriscoGov.com. Applications can also be picked up at town hall by making an appointment with Cheryl Mattka, the town’s permit technician, at cherylm@townoffrisco.com or by calling 970-668-2576.

Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7.