Frisco seeks applications for inaugural Arts and Culture Council
The seven-member council will be in charge of working to implement Frisco’s Arts and Culture Strategic Plan and will help make recommendations on how to spend a $75,000 budget for the arts in 2023.
The town of Frisco is seeking members for a new Arts and Culture Council established at a recent town council meeting.
The Arts and Culture Council is intended to bring together a group of people with divergent experiences and specialties including creatives, historians, arts administrators, nonprofit managers, business owners and residents, according to a news release from the town.
Members of the Arts Council should be prepared to provide vision, leadership, open mindedness, creativity, curiosity and active participation in implementing Frisco’s Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, the release states.
The Frisco Town Council will appoint seven members to the Arts Council, at least five of whom will be Frisco residents or owners of a business with a valid business license in town, according to the release. Two members may be appointed without regard to their status as residents or business owners.
Members serve three-year terms, though the terms of the initial members will be staggered to ensure that no more than three members’ terms expire in any one year, and to provide opportunities for diverse individuals to join, according to the release. The town anticipates the Arts Council will meet once a month for two hours.
In consultation with the Arts Council, town staff will be empowered to make decisions regarding public art acquisitions within the scope of the yearly budget, which is $75,000 for 2023, the release states.
Applications to join the inaugural arts council will be accepted through 4 p.m. on March 23 and can be submitted at ArtsFrisco.com, according to the release. More information can be found by contacting Frisco Communications Director Vanessa Agee at vanessaa@townoffrisco.com or 970-668-9120.
