Frisco seeks to fill four planning commission vacancies

The town of Frisco has four vacancies for its seven-member planning commission and is looking for Frisco residents to serve. Appointed by Frisco Town Council, planning commissioners review development applications, are involved in long-range planning and make land use recommendations to the council. The commission also has broad approval authority on commercial and multifamily development projects within Frisco.

The commissioners will serve terms of four years each and meetings are held on the first and third Thursdays of each month at 5 p.m. To apply, Frisco residents can visit FriscoGov.com or also pick-up an application at Frisco Town Hall, 1 Main St., by appointment. Email Cheryl Mattka CherylM@townoffrisco.com or call 970-668-2576 to schedule.

Candidate applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. They can be dropped off in person, emailed to Mattka or mailed to Town of Frisco Community Development Department, PO Box 4100, Frisco, CO 80443.

Interviews with Town Council will be held on May 6 during the Town Council meeting.