Frisco Senior Center to host workshop for those caring for people with dementia

Summit County Seniors is sponsoring a workshop about effective communications strategies for caregivers from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

The workshop will focus on working with individuals with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, offering strategies for meaningful connection with people in all stages of dementia.

To make a reservation for free adult day care, call Sandy at 970-584-0311.