Frisco set to launch 5th annual Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series

Kids participate in a previous Frisco Mountain Goat Kids' Trail Running Series.

Joe Kusumoto

Frisco is set to kick of the fifth annual Frisco Mountain Goat Kids’ Trail Running Series next week, offering courses for different age groups.

The series will begin June 18 and will continue Tuesdays throughout July with races July 2, 16 and 30. Races include half-mile to 1-mile courses for Mini Goats (suggested for kids 4 and younger), 1.5- to 2-two mile courses for Junior Goats (5- to 8-year-olds) and 5K courses for Senior Goats (9- to 13-year-olds).

Kids are welcome to choose whatever distance they prefer. The races are meant for fun, so they won’t be timed and no awards will be given. Parents are welcome to accompany children on the racecourse.

All races will begin at 5:45 p.m. at the Frisco Day Lodge. Participants can register for $15 up until 2 p.m. on the day of the race and for $20 right before the race at the Day Lodge. Kids can register for the entire series for $45 and receive a commemorative Mountain Goat Kids’ gift. Parents can run for free but will be required to fill out a waiver before racing.

To preregister or for more information, go to FriscoRecreation.com or call 970-668-2558. The registration fee includes race entry, a finisher gift and slice of Peppino’s pizza.

Parents who aren’t running also can volunteer as course marshals and will receive a free race entry for one child. Contact Linsey Joyce to volunteer at 970-668-9133 or linseyj@townoffrisco.com.