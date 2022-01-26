Frisco short-term excise tax approved on 2nd reading
Frisco Town Council approved the ordinance for an excise tax on short-term rentals on second reading Tuesday, Jan. 25. The question on the tax will be on the ballot for the April 5 election.
The ballot language is as follows:
“Whether, commencing June 1, 2022, the Town of Frisco should impose an excise tax of five percent (5%) on the short-term rental of accommodation units as a new tax pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution?”
If passed, the current 10.725% in taxes applied to short-term rentals would increase to 15.725%.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.