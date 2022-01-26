Frisco short-term excise tax approved on 2nd reading

Frisco Town Council approved the ordinance for an excise tax on short-term rentals on second reading Tuesday, Jan. 25. The question on the tax will be on the ballot for the April 5 election.

The ballot language is as follows:

“Whether, commencing June 1, 2022, the Town of Frisco should impose an excise tax of five percent (5%) on the short-term rental of accommodation units as a new tax pursuant to Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution?”

If passed, the current 10.725% in taxes applied to short-term rentals would increase to 15.725%.