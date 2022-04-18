Frisco solicits photos to publicly honor graduating seniors with banners along Main Street
For the third year in a row, the town of Frisco is planning to celebrate local students by designing and hanging custom banners on lampposts along Main Street.
According to a news release, the tradition to honor graduating seniors began in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic halting an official ceremony.
The town is seeking portrait submissions from the 30 graduating Frisco seniors who attend Summit High School, Snowy Peaks and The Peak School. So far 12 photographs have been submitted, but the town is asking for the community’s help to spread the word, as it does not have direct contact information for parents, guardians and students.
Photographs must be vertical, at least two megabytes in size and should be emailed to Nikki Harper at NikkiH@townoffrisco.com by noon on Friday, April 29. The town is also offering free portrait photography services, but requests need to be emailed to Harper by Monday, April 25. The release states that banners will be installed in mid-May and will stay up for several weeks. Afterward, families can pick them up at the visitor center.
