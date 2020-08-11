Frisco source water tests ‘below detectable levels’ for lead
Frisco officials received good results from a recent test of the town’s water sources, according to Frisco’s Marketing and Communications Director Vanessa Agee.
In July, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified Frisco that five out of 40 tested homes exceeded allowable lead levels in their water (15 parts per billion).
The town retested the three water sources used and found that lead was below detectable levels, according to Agee.
This was the second time in just over two years that Frisco homes showed elevated levels, though the source water has checked out both times. Instead, the problem is lead leaching off old pipes and fixtures inside homes.
The town is currently working to install a pH adjustment system at all of the town’s source water locations, which would adjust pH levels to a more neutral range to help prevent lead leaching off piping.
The new systems are expected to be up and running sometime this year.
