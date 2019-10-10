Frisco store to give away free furniture to Summit County residents

FRISCO — Mountain Comfort Furnishings & Design in Frisco is kicking off its Free Furniture Fridays event, where it will give away furniture in new or gently used condition to area residents from noon to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The free furniture from local homes and the store’s inventory will be placed on the north median in front of the store at 507 Summit Blvd. The furniture will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.